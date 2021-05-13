Three boys arrested over incident where girl was knocked off train platform at Howth station

A 13-year-old boy is one of three youths being quizzed over an incident that saw a teenage girl being knocked underneath a train in Dublin.

The incident happened last month at the Howth Junction Dart stop and was captured on CCTV.

Footage of the incident showed a number of young women running past a group of male youths before one of them is shoved off the Dart platform.

This morning gardaí investigating the incident on April 1 carried out five searches across north Dublin.

Three juveniles, including two 16-year-olds and a 13-year-old, were arrested during the operation.

A number of items including bikes, mobile phones and clothes have also been seized as part of the inquiry.

Gardaí say they are treating the incident as violent disorder and are questioning the suspects in relation to this.

CCTV footage of the incident has been widely circulated on social media showing a number of youths standing on the train platform

As one girl runs by two teens attempt to shove her, with one of them moving his bike in her direction.

A second teenage girl carrying a bag runs by and the bike is shoved into her path, forcing her to stumble and fall off the platform.

The youths then move away from the platform as horrified onlookers attempt to help her.

A security guard comes to the girl’s aid as they urge the train not to move off before she is pulled up from the train tracks.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí investigating the incident of violent disorder that occurred at Howth Junction Dart station on 1st April, 2021 at approximately 9p.m. have conducted a number of searches this morning and arrested three (3) youths.

“A search operation began this morning across North Dublin at five locations on foot of warrants issued pursuant to Section 10 of the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1997. During the course of the searches a number of items of clothing were seized, as well as pedal cycles and mobile phones.

“Three youths (two aged 16 years and one aged 13 years) were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder under the Public Order Act, 1994. All three are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Clontarf, Raheny and Coolock Garda stations.

“Investigations ongoing,” the spokeswoman added.