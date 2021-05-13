Three boys released without charge over incident where young girl knocked off train platform in Howth station

Three boys have been released without charge after being arrested today over an incident where a young girl was knocked off a train platform in Howth junction dart station.

Two of the boys are 16-years-old and the other is 13.

Gardaí are appealing to those who were present at the time of the incident or to anyone who can assist in this investigation to come forward.

A number of items including bikes, mobile phones and clothes have also been seized as part of the inquiry.

The incident happened last month at the Howth junction dart station and was captured on CCTV.

Footage of the incident emerged on social media showed a number of young women running past a group of male youths before one of them is shoved off the Dart platform.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raheny Garda Station 01 6664300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.