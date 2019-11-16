Three arrested in connection with Kevin Lunney attack released

Three people arrested in connection with the investigation into the abduction and torture of Quinn Industrial Holdings executive Kevin Lunney, have been released without charge.

Three people arrested in connection with the investigation into the abduction and torture of Quinn Industrial Holdings executive Kevin Lunney, have been released without charge.

A man in his 40s along with a woman (50s) and her son (20s) were arrested on Thursday in connection with the probe into the kidnap and torture of Mr Lunney.

The suspects had been held at garda stations in Cavan, Monaghan and Kells, Co. Meath.

A file has been sent by the gardai to the DPP.

It's understood the man (40s) was being quizzed in connection with cars used in the brutal crime, while the woman and her son were questioned about a horsebox and bleach used in the torture of Mr Lunney.

Mr Lunney (50) was abducted outside his home near Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, on September 17 and taken to a horsebox across the Border, where he was savagely beaten.

Criminal: Cyril McGuinness was the main suspect in the kidnap and torture of Kevin Lunney. Photo: Collins

A key suspect in the attack, Cyril 'Dublin Jimmy' McGuinness dropped dead during a police raid at his UK home last week.

The Irish Independent previously revealed that McGuinness recruited two Dublin criminals to carry out surveillance on the five directors of QIH in the weeks leading up to Mr Lunney's abduction.

Reliable sources have revealed that McGuinness ordered the intelligence-gathering operation as he could not initially decide which of the five directors he would kidnap.

It is understood his associates used a van to conduct surveillance at the homes and workplaces of the men to establish their routines and routes to and from work.

Other members of McGuinness's gang, believed to number about a dozen in total, were also involved in secretly monitoring the movements of QIH directors Liam McCaffrey, John McCartin, Dara O'Reilly and brothers Tony and Kevin Lunney.

The attack was timed to coincide with a board meeting between the company directors and QIH's international investors, which had been due to take place in Derrylin on the morning after the kidnapping but was cancelled.

The executives representing the company's three main financial backers, who had arrived in Dublin at around the time that Mr Lunney was abducted, returned to the US after being told their security could not be assured.

Online Editors