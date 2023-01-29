Three arrested as Gardaí seize over €200k worth of cannabis plants, herb and jellies in two searches

Three men have been arrested after Gardaí carried out separate searches of two residences in Co Galway on Saturday and found a combined total €201,000 worth of cannabis and €7,500 in cash.

The search of a residence in Aughrim yesterday led to the discovery of €166,000 worth of cannabis, made of up of cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €146,000 and €20,000 worth of cannabis herb.

Two men (both 30s) were arrested at the scene in connection with the investigation and are currently detained at Galway Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. Both men remain in custody.

Cannabis plants seized by Gardaí in Aughrim, Galway. Photo: An Garda Siochána

Whatsapp Cannabis plants seized by Gardaí in Aughrim, Galway. Photo: An Garda Siochána

Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drug Unit carried out a separate search at a residence in Ballinasloe on Saturday and found cannabis worth €35,000 and €7,510 in cash. Cannabis jellies were also seized. All drugs will be forwarded for analysis.

Drugs seized by Gardaí in Ballinasloe, Galway. Photo: An Garda Siochána

Whatsapp Drugs seized by Gardaí in Ballinasloe, Galway. Photo: An Garda Siochána

A man in his 40s was arrested in relation to this seizure and was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was released yesterday evening without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing into both seizures.



