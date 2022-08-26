| 17.7°C Dublin

Three arrested as gardaí seize cocaine, ecstasy & cannabis worth €122,000 in Waterford

The cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis seized by gardaí in Waterford. Photo: Gardaí.

Eoghan Moloney

Two men and a woman in their 20s have been arrested by Gardaí in Waterford on Friday in connection with the seizure of drugs worth €122,000.

The drugs were seized in Waterford City by gardaí attached to the Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit early on Friday.

Gardaí searched a domestic residence and discovered cocaine worth €100,450, cannabis herb with a value of €15,000 and ecstasy tablets with an estimated value of €6,960.

Two men (20s) and a woman (20s) were arrested at the scene and later taken to Waterford and Tramore Garda Stations where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

The seized drugs have an estimated street value in excess of €122,000 and will now be sent for further analysis.

Investigations into the seizure are ongoing, gardaí said.

