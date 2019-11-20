GARDAÍ have seized two guns after searching a house in Limerick.

Three arrested as gardaí seize two guns from Limerick City home

Gardaí in Mayorstone seized the two firearms during the search, which was under warrant, in Ballynanty in the north side of Limerick City.

Three men were arrested at the scene.

The men - one in their 50s, one in their 20s and one teenager - are detained at Henry Street Garda station and Roxboro Road Garda station.

Gardaí confirmed that the investigation is still open.

"Yesterday evening, at approximately 7.30pm, a search was carried out by Detectives of Mayorstone Garda station assisted by the Divisional Drug unit members and Regional Armed Support Unit," a spokesperson told Independent.ie.

"Three men were arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street Garda station and Roxboro Road Garda station, where they are all detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

"Investigations ongoing."

