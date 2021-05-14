Three arrested and equipment seized over attempted theft of catalytic converter from car

Gardaí have arrested three men over the attempted theft of a catalytic converter from a car.

They also seized equipment thought to be used for the theft of the devices, as well as a car with false number plates.

Officers said that shortly before 12.30am, they received a report of a number of men attempting to take the catalytic convertor from a car in Murroe, Co Limerick.

"Whilst attempting to take the catalytic convertor, the men were disturbed and smashed the windscreen of the car and before leaving the scene in a red VW car,” the force said.

A description of the car was circulated to gardaí in the county and a similar car was spotted in Castletroy a short time later.

"Gardaí witnessed four men get out of the car and get into another that was parked in Brookfield Hall housing estate,” gardaí said.

“As Gardaí approached, the men fled the scene. Following a short foot chase three men, aged in their late teens and early 20s, were arrested. They were brought to Henry Street Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. A search of the area was carried out in an attempt to arrest the fourth man but he was not located.”

Gardaí added that following a search of the two cars they seized equipment suspected to be for use in the theft of catalytic converters. Gardaí also discovered that the red VW had false licence plates. Both cars have been seized and sent for technical examination.

Thefts of catalytic converters – the devices that help make vehicle exhaust gases less harmful to the environment – have soared in recent years, as the precious metals they contain have risen greatly in value.