Three arrested after two ATM machines robbed and cars set alight outside garda station

4/4/20 Gardai investigate the robbery of ATM machines at Ulster Bank and the AIB on Clanbrassil street in Dundalk, . Picture: Arthur Carron.

Three men have been arrested after two ATMs were stolen last night night from two banks in Dundalk, Co Louth.

The theft occurred in the main street area of Dundalk overnight, in the early hours of today.

Gardái saw plant machinery and other vehicles travelling in convoy in the area and responded immediately.

At the same time, two vehicles were set alight outside both entrances to Dundalk Garda Station.

A Volkswagen Amorak SUV and a 2014 registered Mercedes red saloon car left the scene with the two ATMs in a trailer.

The Garda Air Support helicopter and Garda Armed Support Unit attended the scene and coordinated with PSNI units in a cross border pursuit.

Two Garda vehicles sustained minor damage. No injuries were reported.

The raiders were intercepted by members of the Garda Armed Support Unit and following a traffic pursuit crossed the border into Northern Ireland.

The PSNI arrested three men, aged 24, 29 and 57 in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh and a trailer containing the intact ATMs was recovered close to Forkhill, Co Armagh.

Detective Chief Inspector of the PSNI, Julie Mullan said: "Shortly after 3.30am, police received a report from our colleagues in An Garda Síochána that they were pursuing vehicles in relation to the reported theft of two ATMs in Dundalk.

"Officers made their way to the Jonesborough area and located a discarded trailer with two ATMS in the Mullabawn area of County Armagh.

"It was established that the suspects had entered a property in the Crossmaglen area, officers attended supported by colleagues in the armed response unit.

"Three men, aged 24, 29 and 57 were arrested on suspicion of handling property stolen in the Republic of Ireland. They are currently in police custody."

