Three allegedly stolen puppies found in boot of car

Gardaí say the puppies are allegedly stolen

Gardaí found three allegedly stolen dachshund puppies in a boot of a vehicle in Dublin.

The puppies were discovered after Ronanstown gardaí stopped a vehicle that was acting suspiciously.

A garda spokesperson said: “If you have any info on the owners of these puppies please contact Ronanstown gardaí on 01 666 7700.”

This comes as earlier this year it was reported that more dogs were being kidnapped due to an increase in demand for pets during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In July, gardaí released a statement saying they were “aware there has been a number of dog thefts throughout the country recently”.

Gardaí posted a picture of the dachshund puppies on Twitter, and users flocked to the comments to thank them for positively contributing to animal welfare.

One person wrote: “I am weeping for this barbaric cruelty. Thank you a thousand times for your animal welfare and kindness and support.”

Another said: “This is great work again by Gardai representing right and the law, but also the animal loving and law abiding population of this country.”

And a third commented: “That's my local garda station, the team in there do great work in my area. Fair play all!”

Online Editors