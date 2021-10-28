Thousands of cannabis infused chocolate bars seized by gardaí in major raid

Gardaí recovered thousands of bars of cannabis laced chocolate bars yesterday in what sources describe as “one of the most unusual drug seizures” in recent times.

Armed officers were involved in the major search of the Cranmore area of Sligo on Wednesday in which a convicted drug dealer was arrested before being released without charge.

Officers have still not established the exact value of the seized bars but it is estimated to be at least €10,000.

“Information has come in that these bars are very popular with some students based in Sligo town,” a senior source said.

“This was a planned operation targeting a known criminal who previously served a jail sentence after being caught with a large of cannabis herb.”

The chocolate bars were discovered in a property linked to the suspect and also in plastic boxes on waste ground close to this house.

The drug dealer was arrested at the scene and a file on the case will now be prepared for the DPP.

Sources say the suspect is linked to other criminal gangs operating in the Sligo area and was previously the victim of an alleged intimidation campaign.

Detectives had been acting on information that they might recover a firearm but no gun was found in the detailed search operation.

In a separate operation last week, two men were arrested in the capital’s south inner city after gardaí seized a significant amount of ‘cannabis jellies’.

Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit at Kevin Street Station seized the jellies after conducting a search of a flat in the Dublin 8 area

Parents and guardians have been warned to be aware of the sweets containing cannabis and be extra vigilant during Halloween as children go door to door collecting sweets.

This year six children under the age of ten have been hospitalised having accidentally consumed THC-containing products which looked like ordinary jelly sweets.

High concentrations of THC in the illicit edible sweets can pose serious health risks, particularly to teenagers and children of all ages whose neurological, physical and physiological development could be impacted negatively.

Last June it emerged that cannabis jellies are so prevalent in some secondary schools that principals have written to parents to warn them about the emergence of the drugs, sold in the form of sweets.

A taskforce has been established to detect and stop the import and sale of cannabis edibles, a senior garda confirmed.

Representatives from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), An Garda Síochána, the HSE, Revenue, and Customs have been assigned to the new taskforce to examine this emerging drug trend.