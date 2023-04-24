Third IRA leader exposed as an agent in ruthless but riddled ‘Nutting Squad’

An IRA enforcer is the third senior member of the notorious ‘Nutting Squad’ unit identified as being a British agent.

Paddy ‘PM’ Monaghan — a close friend of Freddie Scappaticci, the spy known as Stakeknife who died last week in hiding in England.

Republicans believe Monaghan, who was a member of its West Belfast Lower Falls D Company unit, was a long-time employee of RUC Special Branch.

The senior Provo was responsible for abducting and on occasion killing IRA men accused, sometimes falsely, of being informants.

His exposure means the top three figures within the Nutting Squad during the late 1970s and 1980s — Scappaticci, Monaghan and its leader John Joe Magee — were all working for the British.

The “three touts” as one ex-IRA prisoner put it are, like their dozens of victims, now dead.

Scappaticci passed away under the guard of MI5 in England earlier this month, Monaghan died some years ago and Magee drank himself to death in Dundalk in 2002.

In light of their exposure republican sources believe the Provos should now apologise to the families of those they tortured and killed regardless of whether the person was an informant.

One said: “Scap, Magee and PM were shooting volunteers for being agents while working as agents themselves. Regardless of whether these people were informants or not their families deserve an apology.”

Insiders explained how most of the IRA members operating within the Nutting Squad during Scappaticci and Magee’s reign were, like Paddy Monaghan, members of D Company.

Several are still alive while others like Joe ‘The Hawk’ Haughey have died recently.

In the years before his passing, he too was at the centre of informant allegations.

“Looking back now it would seem that the whole (internal security) unit was riddled with touts,” said a second republican source.

“Brendan Hughes called it right when he resigned (from the IRA) in 1989 over the head of it. He knew it (internal security unit) was rotten and senior people in the movement should have listened.”

Brendan ‘The Dark’ Hughes, a republican icon and former hunger striker, quit the Provos after the Nutting Squad killed informant Joe Fenton before he could question him.

Fenton, an estate agent, had been providing safe houses for the IRA which were bugged by Special Branch. Hughes wanted to grill him about his level of infiltration into the Provos, but was prevented from doing so when Scappaticci, acting on orders from Magee, shot him in the head. This spooked Hughes who resigned from the IRA afterwards and admitted it made him fear for his life.

Our source added: “The Nutting Squad were a law unto themselves. They were untouchable really. I remember them as all heavy drinkers, especially Magee.

“Monaghan was the D Company intelligence officer and a real womaniser.

“Before he was in the IRA he tried to join the Sticks (Official IRA) but he was refused because they didn’t trust him.

“Scap was a bit different in that he wasn’t as big a drinker. When you saw him with them you knew somebody was getting taken away.”

Despite being a leading IRA member in Belfast, a fortunate Monaghan spent little time in prison, adding to the belief that he was an informant.

Republicans have linked him to the 1981 murder of Vincent Robinson whose body was stuffed into a rubbish chute at Divis flats in west Belfast.

He had been accused of being an informant.

As Monaghan and a second killer fled the scene in a car, they were pulled over by an Army patrol which failed to notice the victim’s blood on their shoes.

“Monaghan used to joke about it after, he was a sick b*****d,” said our source.

Although never convicted of any terror offences, Monaghan was identified as a top IRA man during two of the most infamous court cases in Troubles history.

The first was in 1983 when he was charged with conspiracy to murder on the word of Provo supergrass Robert Lean.

However, the case against him and six others eventually collapsed when Lean withdrew his evidence.

A decade later in 1992 Monaghan was named during the trial of loyalist gunrunner Brian Nelson — who was a key Army agent at the heart of the UDA.

It was revealed in court how Nelson selected Monaghan as a target, gave his name to the UDA and personally carried out surveillance at his west Belfast home.

When loyalist gunmen called to the property Monaghan was away for the night.

Republican sources now suspect he was warned about the murder bid by his own handlers and knew not to be there.

Another ex-IRA man revealed: “Paddy Monaghan led a charmed life — the RUC, Brits and loyalists could never pin him down. I’m of the belief, as are many others, that was because he was working for the British state.”

Monaghan cemented his place in the IRA in 1970 when he fought British soldiers during the Falls Curfew, a three-day battle that saw four civilians killed by the Army and 337 people arrested.

He later talked about it in a documentary, making sure to lavish praise on John Joe Magee — his boss in the Nutting Squad and fellow informer.

Monaghan told programme makers: “There was a small number of IRA people with very little weapons and they defended the area.

“Charlie Hughes was running about with a Sten gun, and with a knitting needle because it was jamming all the time. This was what this man was using against the might of the British Army, and you had people like John Joe Magee using a 303 (rifle) against armoured cars.”

Monaghan also features in one of the only photographs of his Army agent friend Freddie Scappaticci, which was taken at the 1988 funeral of murdered IRA leader Brendan ‘Ruby’ Davison.

He can be seen with his face partly obscured ducking under an umbrella next to Stakeknife, who is walking behind coffin-carrying Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams.