| 5.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Third IRA leader exposed as an agent in ruthless but riddled ‘Nutting Squad’

How the Provos’ feared internal security unit was compromised, with all three of its top men working for the security forces

Paddy 'PM' Monaghan Expand
Freddie Scappaticci, aka Stakeknife Expand
Brendan 'The Dark' Hughes left the IRA in 1989 Expand
Paddy 'PM' Monaghan behind Freddie Scappaticci at Ruby Davison's funeral Expand
Joe 'The Hawk' Haughey Expand
UDA man and Army agent Brian Nelson Expand

Close

Paddy 'PM' Monaghan

Paddy 'PM' Monaghan

Freddie Scappaticci, aka Stakeknife

Freddie Scappaticci, aka Stakeknife

Brendan 'The Dark' Hughes left the IRA in 1989

Brendan 'The Dark' Hughes left the IRA in 1989

Paddy 'PM' Monaghan behind Freddie Scappaticci at Ruby Davison's funeral

Paddy 'PM' Monaghan behind Freddie Scappaticci at Ruby Davison's funeral

Joe 'The Hawk' Haughey

Joe 'The Hawk' Haughey

UDA man and Army agent Brian Nelson

UDA man and Army agent Brian Nelson

/

Paddy 'PM' Monaghan

Independent.ie Newsdesk Twitter Email

An IRA enforcer is the third senior member of the notorious ‘Nutting Squad’ unit identified as being a British agent.

Paddy ‘PM’ Monaghan — a close friend of Freddie Scappaticci, the spy known as Stakeknife who died last week in hiding in England.

Most Watched

Privacy