‘Think of your reputation’ – Garda Commissioner warns sports personalities to consider their involvement with Kinahan crime gang

World Boxing Council president Mauricio Sulaiman Saldivar posed for a photograph with drugs boss Daniel Kinahan and controversial promoter Ahmed Öner in Dubai last month

The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has urged sports personalities and businesses to consider their involvement with the Kinahan crime gang.

Daniel Kinahan, named by the US Government as running the group's day-to-day operations, has been an influential figure in the world of boxing in recent years.

He has advised heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and been pictured alongside several of the sports most recognised fighters.

However, the Garda chief has said that people involved in boxing should reconsider their association with Kinahan in light of this week's developments.

The Kinahan hierarchy have been hit with financial sanctions by the US Government while a $5 million reward has also been offered for information leading to their arrest and conviction.

Mr Harris told a media briefing in Dublin City Hall that people who deal with those sanctioned are involving themselves with a criminal network.

He said they should look at their own businesses and relationships with their fans and consider if this is something they want to be involved with.

"In terms of some individuals, prominent sporting individuals who are in some way connected with this grouping, I would say look at your sport, your fans, and think of your own reputation because this is a very serious announcement today after a large amount of work."

Assistant Commissioner O'Driscoll also said that the Kinahan organised crime group are attempting to destroy a sport that is so important to inner-city communities.

This, he said, has provided even more of an incentive to "bring about the downfall of this organised crime group".

Daniel Kinahan is currently the subject of a civil lawsuit in California where its alleged he signed boxer Joseph Diaz while he was under contract with another manager.

The lawsuit, which is denied, alleged Mr Diaz was offered a $100,000 advance.

A founding member of what is now known as MTK Global, the company had previously distanced itself from Kinahan before announcing a partnership with him in 2020.

Only last month World Boxing Council president Mauricio Sulaiman Saldivar posed for a photograph with Daniel Kinahan and controversial promoter Ahmed Öner in Dubai.

He met the pair while being hosted at a Probellum boxing event, later writing Kinahan had his “full support.”

Mr Saldivar said that Kinahan is a “character who has been crossed out and labelled as a person linked to criminal groups, thus creating prejudice against a large part of the world boxing community".