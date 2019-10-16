GARDAI are investigating an alleged homophobic attack on a man who had arranged a date through a dating app.

GARDAI are investigating an alleged homophobic attack on a man who had arranged a date through a dating app.

‘They were trying to kill me’ - Man speaks after being targeted in suspected horrific homophobic attack

The Dubliner spoke out after being attacked in Coolock - where he claims a group of teenage boys tried to kill him.

Marc Power, who is in his early 50s, says that he was beaten by a gang of eight to 10 teenage boys armed with weapons, including a hammer.

He had used gay-dating app Grindr to arrange to meet a man outside of the Odeon cinema in Coolock at around 10.30pm.

However, he said before he had a chance to get out of his car he was viciously attacked by a group of teenagers who "jumped out of the bushes" and targeted him in his car.

As well as assaulting him, all of his car windows were also smashed, leaving it "destroyed".

“I didn’t have any time to react,” he said on the Niall Boylan Show on Classic Hits FM yesterday.

“They pulled my door open and started to hit me and punch me in the face. They were trying to kill me."

He said that the attackers were shouting abusive names at him.

“They were calling me a paedophile and a pervert,” he said.

“Calling me a f****t and a paedophile. I was totally lost. They were laughing as well.

“To them, this was just pure entertainment."

Mr Power shared graphic pictures of his face and hands after the assault on social media, which show a heavy gash under his left eye and his bloodied hands.

Marc Power's hands were left bloodied after the alleged attack

“They had weapons, they had different kinds of tools,” he added.

“One of them had a hammer, which he used to smash my windshield and the other one smashed my windows.”

During the attack, Mr Power said he tried to protect his head as much as possible and kick the teens away from him.

As he was still in the driver’s seat of his car, he decided that the only way he could stop the attack was by beeping the horn.

“The only way I could stop it was to get attention,” he said.

“I started putting my hand on the horn and just honk, honk, honk.”

“Then the guy lashed at my windscreen and broke it. They disappeared like animals back into the bushes.”

Mr Power received assistance from some of the cinema workers and later gardaí arrived.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a garda spokesperson, the incident is being investigated.

Speaking about the incident, a spokesperson for the Grindr app, which Mr Power said he was using, said that they were "heartbroken" about what transpired.

"We are heartbroken to hear about Marc Power's incident," they said.

"At Grindr, we are deeply committed to creating a safe online environment for all of our users. We take a number of measures to protect our community.

"These include including banning user accounts that violate our Community Guidelines, redesigning our in-app reporting process, obscuring geo-hashing data in countries where it is unsafe for the LGBTQ community, and providing a Safety Guide to assist users when interacting with others online.

"We consistently look for ways to strengthen how we protect our users. We also listen to and engage with our community through many channels, encouraging them to report suspicious activity through our in-app reporting function, and investigating and addressing issues that are brought to our attention.

"We continually assess our practices and implement new measures to provide a safe environment on our platform," they sai.d

Online Editors