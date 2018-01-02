A lone raider who burst into a popular Dublin pub armed with a gun got more than he bargained for when he was tackled to the ground by three locals who then held him until gardai arrived.

'They eventually wrestled the gun off him' - manager of Dublin pub describes moment punters tackled armed raider

The incident happened just before midnight last night when the raider, a man in his 30s, ran into the lounge of the Speaker Conolly pub in Firhouse on the south side of the capital.

He ordered revellers to lie down on the floor but was immediately challenged by three local men who overpowered him and wrestled him to the ground. Gardai were immediately contacted and responded, arresting the man and recovering a gun and a mask.

The garda helicopter was also sent to the scene and carried out a search of the immediate area with its searchlights and night cameras to determine if the raider had any accomplices. The arrested man was taken to Tallaght garda station for questioning but also required medical attention in Tallaght hospital.

Assistant manager Jason Doyle told of the sequence of events in the frightening incident. “One of the staff was locking up outside when the guy approached him in the car park and stuck the gun up to his neck,” he said.

“He forced him back into the pub and then he came at me with the gun, it was like an Uzi machine gun,” he added. “There was around a dozen customers still in the pub and he shouted at everyone to get down. He shouted ‘IRA, this is a robbery, get the f**k down’ and forced me into the kitchen area,” Mr Doyle explained.

“He was demanding the cash and he was pointing the gun at people, and then all of a sudden three of the customers in the bar jumped the counter and tackled him to the ground,” he said.

“They eventually wrestled the gun off him and pinned him to the ground.”

Gardai, alerted by a panic alarm, arrived within six minutes and took control of the situation. An off duty detective who was in the lounge also assisted.

“The guy was all apologetic afterwards, and said he had hit bad times. It's hard to believe,” said Mr Doyle.

