Ballistic examinations will be carried out on ten firearms recovered in north Dublin to determine if they have been used in any previous shootings or murders.

'These guns weren’t there for show' - tests to be carried out on seized firearms to see if they were used in previous shootings

The significant firearms cache, which includes two assault rifles and eight handguns, were recovered in a holdall bag in the Swords on Friday evening as part of a major intelligence operation.

Gardai have linked the firearms to the Kinahan cartel who have been involved in a deadly feud with the Hutch crime gang which has resulted in up to 18 murders.

While there has been no killing linked to that dispute in 18 months, detectives believe the firearms were being stored in the remote location for potential future attacks.

However, gardai do not believe there was an imminent threat to life.

The weapons are now undergoing ballistic examinations at Garda Headquarters to establish if they have been used in previous gun attacks.

The firearms will also be tested for DNA in a bid to link them to any person or persons in the hope of making arrests.

Around 1,000 rounds of ammunition were also recovered and sources said all of the weapons appeared to be in good working condition following cursory examinations.

A source said: “The seizure shows the amount of firepower that is out there to any one gang and what gardai are up against.

“These guns weren’t there for show, they were in the possession of criminal gangs to use at some stage but thanks to this successful operation ten lethal weapons are off the streets,” the source added.

The major find was made by gardai from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) as part of an intelligence operation.

Detectives had kept surveillance on the location where the weapons were stored but a decision was made to recover the firearms.

Assistant Garda Commissioner John O’Driscoll, of Special Crime Operations, said that the operation highlights their effort to be unrelenting in tackling serious crime.

"The undertaking of the operation leading to the discovery of a significant quantity of firearms and ammunition, yesterday, reflects the fact that An Garda Síochána's unrelenting efforts in tackling serious and organised crime will continue unabated into 2020,” Mr O’Driscoll said.

The seizure is one of the largest recoveries of firearms in recent years.

In January 2017 a garda operation at the Greenogue Industrial estate in west Dublin led to 16 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition being recovered.

That investigation also targeted the Kinahan cartel and led to significant members of the gang receiving lengthy jail terms.

