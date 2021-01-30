‘There was no prior warning, no prior intelligence’ – leading garda recalls horror of rival gang feud at hotel

It was a dull Friday afternoon in early spring – February 5, 2016 – and Assistant Garda Commissioner Jack Nolan was in his office at Harcourt Square close to Dublin’s city centre.

Mr Nolan described that morning as “ordinary”. He was the senior garda manager in charge of policing in Dublin as well as the South East region at the time, also having a key role in Garda HQ. When a call came in shortly before 2.30pm that fateful afternoon, it was an event he will never forget.

A bloodbath had broken out at the Regency Hotel on the capital’s northside and Mr Nolan was informed of events by a senior officer in the Command and Control Centre. “What I realised pretty quickly was that this was an unprecedented retaliatory attack by a crime gang designed to kill as many members of a rival crime gang that they could,” now-retired Mr Nolan told the Irish Independent.

“There was no prior warning, there was no prior intelligence. When my office was contacted that afternoon, there was the normal level of confusion – this is not like a Hollywood movie, we had to deal with this in real time.

“There has been a lot of questions about the Garda response to this but the call came in at 2.25pm and we had a patrol car there at 2.29pm – it was an unarmed patrol but gardaí were at that scene exceptionally speedy,” he said.

Mr Nolan, who has since worked with Dublin City Council in drawing up a report on crime statistics and community services as well as developing a plan to address issues in the Darndale area of North Dublin, said that the Regency Hotel attack is something he will never forget.

“To hear that one gang had attacked another gang in a hotel in Dublin city while dressed as armed police officers, it was unprecedented, it was horrific and it was outrageous.

“I was the strategic commander of policing in the city so it was my responsibility to manage the response and the investigations in the coming weeks and months – at one stage in Dublin we had six murder investigations running simultaneously.

“I attended case conferences but I also was meeting with Government officials and the Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan.

“The Regency, this was a huge investigation – probably the biggest investigation since the murder of Veronica Guerin – it was a national and international investigation.

“The impact on the image of Ireland and Dublin internationally was huge and of course local communities and businesses were affected.”

The retired assistant commissioner was in charge of allocating resources to various garda units and districts as the murderous feud, which has gone on to claim up to 18 lives, spiralled out of all control on our capital’s streets.

“There was a huge element on how we would manage this situation – the immediate concern was retaliation and there was retaliation.

“So we brought in Operation Hybrid – armed checkpoints which disrupted the movement of criminals in the city. This led to public reassurance in terms that the public knew what we were doing and why we were doing it,” Mr Nolan said.

He revealed that he was given huge garda resources in terms of overtime, equipment, crime analysis and garda intelligence experts to deal with the Regency investigation which has ultimately led to no one being convicted.

When asked how he slept on the night of the hotel attack, Mr Nolan said: “I didn’t rest well that night or for the rest of that month.”

At the time, the city had descended into a warzone of sorts, on top of ongoing crime. Mr Nolan recalled an organised cash-in-transit robbery taking place just days later unconnected to the bloodshed in the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

“At the time there was no Armed Support Units (ASU) in Dublin – that job was done by the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) in Dublin.

“So I brought in ASU units on rotation from all other regions which allowed armed checkpoints in Dublin.

“When the shooting escalated, I had to be very conscious of the safety of unarmed uniformed members who were highly visible and highly effective at the time,” he said.

Mr Nolan estimates that in the year after the Regency attack, there were around 30 murder attempts in the capital – many of which were foiled by gardaí under his control.

“We started to have success in the Regency investigation within a month to six weeks of the incident. We began to gradually unravel it and we utilised the help of specialist agencies, including the Criminal Assets Bureau, and we started searching the homes of known criminals.

“The Regency investigation was painstaking and there was such public concern. I remember being at a meeting that was chaired by Joe Duffy (broadcaster) and had been organised by then Lord Mayor Brendan Carr.

“There was around 300 members of the public there and when I explained to them what was happening, they understood that every effort was being made to tackle this,” he said.

No one has ever been convicted of murder in relation to the Regency Hotel bloodbath in which Kinahan cartel lieutenant David Byrne was shot dead by the Hutch gang, and two other men were seriously wounded.