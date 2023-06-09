‘There could be others’ – Donna McCarthy waives anonymity in case stepfather, ex-RTÉ cameraman Tony Byrne, abused more girls
Conor Feehan and Robin Schiller
A woman who was sexually abused by her stepfather has chosen to name him publicly in case he had more victims.
Latest Crime
EXCLUSIVE | Domestic and sexual violence complaints against gardai rise, new figures reveal
‘There could be others’ – Donna McCarthy waives anonymity in case stepfather, ex-RTÉ cameraman Tony Byrne, abused more girls
EXCLUSIVE | Associates of Kinahan cartel gangster Liam Byrne wage campaign of terror against innocent Dublin families
Man (28) whose decomposing remains were found hidden in wardrobe died of gunshot wounds
Man rushed to Dublin hospital for treatment after Dundalk stabbing
Gary Carey’s family were at his bedside when he died after being shot in hotel car park, inquest told
Kinahan cartel links help East Belfast UVF spread into international drug trade
Almost 1,000 burglary suspects arrested in garda winter operation as residential burglaries down
‘I’m quitting life of crime’, says prolific offender with almost 300 convictions
How Liam Byrne became the latest Kinahan gangster arrested after police cracked encrypted crime code
Top Stories
Two homes in one with views of three Wexford beaches for €1.25m
Teacher Tok: Meet the Irish educators sharing knowledge and life lessons on social media
Food prices to keep rising but rate of increase to slow down significantly
EXCLUSIVE | Domestic and sexual violence complaints against gardai rise, new figures reveal
Latest NewsMore
LATEST | Ireland weather: Weekend forecast predicts highs of 26C but some scattered showers
Demand for gas remains low despite falling wholesale prices
PGA Tour-Saudi deal gives Donald Trump fresh hope of Open return at his Turnberry course
ANALYSIS-Spain hatches plan to win Macron over to EU-Mercosur trade pact
US renewable diesel bubble begins to burst as costs spark pullback
Cocaine addict stockpiled the drug during Covid crisis
Dad had kitchen knife ‘for his safety’
Binance halts dollar deposits in US as SEC tightens noose
Donald Trump indicted over classified documents – what are the charges and will he be arrested?
Sinn Féin MEPs to back Nature Restoration law after changes