The top tips from the Gardaí ahead of expected rise in winter burglaries

Gardaí have issued advice to keep homes safe, ahead of an anticipated surge in burglaries over the winter period.

The force has launched its ‘winter phase’ of Operation Thor, which is tasked with preventing potential burglars from “exploiting” daylight hours.

Research indicates that in Ireland, and elsewhere, there can be a surge of up to 20pc in burglaries during the winter months, when daylight hours are at the lowest level.

Statistics show that home thefts are most likely to take between 5pm and 9pm, on a Thursday, Friday or Saturday during the winter months.

Gardaí have issued the following advice to members of the public, to help deter potential burglars and keep their belongings safe:

Turn on some lights, LED bulbs are more energy efficient than traditional bulbs.

Use timer switches/ motion detectors.

Lock all doors and windows.

Use an alarm.

Store keys away from windows.

Don’t keep large amounts of cash or jewellery in the house.

First introduced in 2015, Operation Thor actively targets organised crime gangs and repeat offenders through co-ordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity based on intelligence and the latest burglary trends.

Since Operation Thor was introduced, burglary and related offences have steadily declined, and figures show that there has been a 36pc reduction in the rate of such offences when compared to the pre COVID-19 levels in 2019.

To date this year, there have been 6,100 residential burglaries reported. During the same period in 2019 there were 10,297.

The winter phase begins tomorrow, October 1 and runs until the end of March 2023.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Paul Cleary said residential burglary has a “traumatic and often lasting effect” on victims.

“We are especially aware of the need to protect the most vulnerable and older persons who may be fearful of their home being burgled. I want to reassure people that Gardaí nationwide are as determined as ever to target all of the activities of the criminals involved to ensure that we detect crime in advance,” he added.

The forces said Operation Thor’s winter phase will continue to focus on key areas to reduce burglary incidents and protect communities. This will include the use of visible patrols at specific times, targeting of burglary “hot-spots”, intelligence gathering on known offenders, high-visibility check points to prevent ease of movement, strong crime prevention communications and reassurance with communities.

The force said the will also be a focus on crime investigation and operational activity, education and awareness, working with local and national Government agencies and victim support.

Earlier this month the organisation launched the An Garda Síochána Property App, which allows the public to index and record personal property, including jewellery and electronic equipment.

In a situation where the user has their property stolen, the app has the facility to report the theft to gardaí. This feature allows the user to select the item that was taken and report the theft to gardaí.

The app can be downloaded on any smart device.