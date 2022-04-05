| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The prospect of Elaine O’Hara’s sadistic killer Graham Dwyer walking free on a technicality would be a travesty of justice

Graham Dwyer was convicted in 2015 of murdering childcare worker Elaine O&rsquo;Hara (pictured) Expand
Graham Dwyer Expand

Close

Graham Dwyer was convicted in 2015 of murdering childcare worker Elaine O&rsquo;Hara (pictured)

Graham Dwyer was convicted in 2015 of murdering childcare worker Elaine O’Hara (pictured)

Graham Dwyer

Graham Dwyer

/

Graham Dwyer was convicted in 2015 of murdering childcare worker Elaine O’Hara (pictured)

Paul Williams Email

The long-awaited ruling by the European Court of Justice, which has upheld Graham Dwyer’s challenge to the use of phone metadata to convict him, represents a major victory for Ireland’s most infamous killer – and criminals of his ilk everywhere in Europe.

One can only assume that Dwyer has been celebrating in the Midlands Prison where he is serving a life sentence, since the CJEU released its judgment this morning.

}

Most Watched

Privacy