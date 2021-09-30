‘The Monk’ on jail protection in same wing as father and son also charged over Regency bloodbath

Feud murder suspect Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch is being held under a “protection regime” in the high security 3G wing of Wheatfield Prison today after his court appearance last night.

However he is not under a “23 hour lock up regime” and is free to mingle with other prisoners in the 16-cell landing despite being the number one target for his bitter rivals in the Kinahan cartel.

It can be revealed that on the same jail wing, which has sometimes been referred to as the ‘Hutch landing’ because it is completely isolated from the rest of the prison for security reasons, are two men who are also facing serious charges in relation to the Regency Hotel bloodbath.

These are his associates former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall (43), with an address at Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7 has like Hutch has also been charged at the non-jury Special Criminal Court with the murder of Kinahan cartel gangster David Byrne at the Regency Hotel on February 5, 2016.

‘The Monk’ is also sharing a landing with Jonathan’s dad Patrick Dowdall (64), of the Navan Road, Dublin 7, who is alleged to have had knowledge of a criminal gang and helping it carry out the murder of David Byrne by making a room available at the Regency Hotel to its members on February 4, 2016.

Also on the wing is violent Hutch gangster Glen Kavanagh (46), who is serving a 12 year sentence after he fired eight shots from a semi-automatic pistol during the robbery of a post office in Balckrock in January, 2016.

A number of other Hutch gang associates are believed to be on the same landing which has its own exercise yard which other prisoners cannot access.

After Hutch was charged with David Byrne’s murder last night at the Special Criminal Court, he was brought in a prison van which was escorted by heavily armed gardai in a convoy to high security Portlaoise Prison.

Hutch was brought to that jail because it is the only prison a person can be committed to after being charged and remanded in custody at the Special Criminal Court.

Sources have revealed once there the van entered Portlaoise Prison at around midnight it was greeted by an assistant chief officer from the prison services who completed the necessary paperwork for ‘The Monk’ to be transferred back to Wheatfield Prison, in Dublin, where he arrived at around 2am.

Hutch did not get out of the van at this stage.

And it is at this west Dublin jail that Hutch is expected to remain until his trial begins next year.

However last night his lawyer Brendan Grehan SC told the Special Criminal Court that: "We are considering matters in relation to bail. I have to take instructions and that matter will require serious consideration but that will be to the High Court.”

It is expected that Hutch will apply for bail but there will be strong garda objections.

In the meantime his home is the 3G wing of Wheatfield Prison and sources have revealed that Hutch met the prison governor this morning.

This is despite the fact that he had a massive day of travelling on Wednesday which started when he was brought from the Soto del Real prison in northern Madrid in the early hours to be met by gardai from the extradition unit at an airfield in the Spanish capital.

He then endured a “bumpy” air corps flight to Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel before being brought to court and then Portlaoise and finally ending up in Wheatfield Prison.

In total his journey is estimated to of at lasted well over 20 hours before he was brought to his cell in the west Dublin lock-up.

It is not known how tired he was for his meeting with the jail governor this morning which is a standard chat known as the ‘Governor’s Parade’ in which Hutch would have introduced himself and would have been given the time by the jail boss to ask or answer any questions or outline any concerns he may have.



