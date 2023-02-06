| 7.9°C Dublin

The luxury home of drugs boss Brian Mahony stripped of furniture and empty despite wife's attempt to lay claim

His wife, Ciara, had previously tried to lay claim to the house, saying she had paid the mortgage and the property’s upkeep

The home of drugs boss Brian Mahony was stripped of furniture and lay empty this weekend after a court recently ruled it can be sold off by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) following a lengthy legal battle.

The house at Riverside Drive in Coolock, north Dublin, has been a target for CAB since Mahony was first identified as being linked to Kinahan cartel figures in 2010.

