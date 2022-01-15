The priest presiding over the funeral of Michael Tormey has denounced the recent killings across the country.

Mr Tormey, a 49-year-old father of three, was shot dead outside his Ballyfermot home in the early hours of Sunday morning. Gardaí have said he had no known involvement in criminality.

Speaking about the “ultimate mortal sin” of taking someone’s life, Fr Adrian Egan told mourners at the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption that those responsible for the killings of Michael, as well as Ashling Murphy and John O’Neill, who also died violently in recent days, should “come forward” and “spend the rest of their days atoning for their sins and begging for forgiveness”.

Fr Egan said: “nobody has the right to take human life”, describing it as the “ultimate act of blasphemy”.

“At the point of stating the obvious - but it must be said as our children need to hear it - all human life is sacred and precious. Nobody has the right to take it. The deliberate taking of a life is the greatest sin that anyone can commit,” Fr Egan said.

“If anyone asks what mortal sin is these days, it’s the killing of John O’Neill, the killing of Ashling Murphy and the killing of Michael Tormey. That’s what mortal sin is.

“Ultimately, when they take a life on this earth, their own life is lost eternally for what they have done.”

In remembering “gentle giant” Michael, Fr Adrian Egan said he didn’t possess “a bad bone in his body. He was a real chatter, a trip to the shop could take about two hours”.

Fr Egan told mourners how Michael was a caring individual who looked after his late father Joe when he was battling illness.

Michael’s brother Brian described him as a “very generous” brother and a “big teddy bear”.

“I remember he bought me my first United tracksuit with his first paycheck. I wore it until the threads came off. I loved it and I will never forget it,” Brian said.

"He had nothing but laughter and I can’t understand why this was done,” Brian added.

Michael's daughter Shauna thanked her father for “tucking me in every night with a kiss on the head and singing Phil Collins with me until we had no voice left. For teaching me how to ride a bike and for bringing me to Marlay Park every weekend to bring me down the hill even though I was too terrified”.

"I will always miss you and love you. Rest easy from your little princess,” she said.

A karaoke mic and a Turkish Delight chocolate bar were brought forward to the coffin as gifts, remembering Michael’s passion for a sing-song and his favourite guilty pleasure.

A ring and sunglasses Michael wore were also offered, while whiskey was his favourite tipple and a small drop was brought forward, along with a packet of Burger Bites, his favourite crisps.

Michael is survived by his wife Amy and children Shauna, Kaitlyn and Kodie.

Gardaí on Thursday made their first arrests in the case after armed officers detained a man and woman in West Dublin in connection with Michael’s killing.