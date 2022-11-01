Four out of every 10 garda stations in Ireland recorded an increase in crime last year compared to pre-Covid levels, despite being subject to lockdown restrictions for large parts of the year.

An analysis by the Irish Independent of a detailed breakdown of crime figures reveals that 40pc of garda stations nationwide recorded more criminal offences in 2021 than in 2019 – the last full year crime rates were unaffected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The number of crimes in 223 of the country’s 564 stations last year exceeded the total for 2019, which had the highest annual total of recorded crime in seven years with over a quarter of a million offences.

In contrast, there were just under 189,000 offences recorded last year – a 16pc decrease on 2019 levels.

Despite the general downward trend in crime, largely due to the pandemic, the analysis highlights widely varying crime rates across communities – with some areas prone to particular types of offences.

It shows that fraud has become a predominant crime in parts of Ireland for the first time, with 70 garda stations recording it as the most common offence in 2021 as the total number of “white collar” crimes and online fraud cases more than doubled last year to over 17,100 cases.

The CSO figures we used for the analysis are based on the Garda’s Pulse system.

Some garda stations have recorded steadily rising increases in crime levels over the past five years, while others saw crime rates decrease.

The figures reveal crime rates more than doubled in 15 towns and villages over two years, including the neighbouring towns of Tallow and Lismore in Co Waterford.

The number of crimes recorded at the station in Tallow more than trebled from 19 in 2019 to 61 last year due largely to increases in assaults and thefts.

The same offences, as well as criminal damage to property, were the main drivers behind a 162pc jump in crime rates 8km away in Lismore, with the annual crime total increasing from 50 to 131 over the same period.

Crime more than doubled on pre-Covid levels in Innishannon and Stuake, Co Cork, Mountcharles, Co Donegal, and Corofin and Rosmuc in Co Galway.

Sizeable increases in crime rates were also recorded in many other locations last year compared to 2019 including Clogherhead, Co Louth (+89pc); Waterville, Co Kerry (+79pc); Shillelagh, Co Wicklow (+77pc); Kilmore Quay, Co Wexford and Corofin, Co Clare (both +76pc). Crime rates increased at over twice the national average in some larger towns including Carndonagh, Co Donegal (+52pc); Ballinrobe, Co Mayo (+43pc); Killaloe, Co Clare (+40pc); Blackrock, Co Louth (+40pc); and Bunclody, Co Wexford (+39pc).

Others were Mountrath, Co Laois (+38pc); Kilmallock (+36pc); Ballyhaunis (+36pc) and Clara, Co Offaly (+34pc). In contrast, several other garda stations witnessed significant reductions in recorded crime over the past three years including Ahascragh, Co Galway (-71pc); Roundwood, Co Wicklow (-62pc); Cahersiveen, Co Kerry (-60pc); Dungloe, Co Donegal and Enniskerry, Co Wicklow (both -57pc).

Others included Slane, Co Meath (-55pc); Dunmanway, Co Cork and Castlerea, Co Roscommon (both -49pc); Mullingar, Co Westmeath (-43pc) and Letterkenny, Co Donegal (-38pc). The garda station at Dublin Airport recorded a 51pc drop in crime levels with fewer people flying during the pandemic.

The biggest reductions were recorded in Stradbally Co Laois (-94pc), Delvin, Co Westmeath (-85pc), and Portlaw, Co Waterford (-78pc) – overwhelmingly due to a large drop in drug offences associated with the respective music festivals Electric Picnic, Body & Soul and All Together Now which had been cancelled since 2019 due to Covid-19.

The analysis shows theft – the most common crime in the country, accounting for one in four of all recorded offences – was the predominant problem in over a third of all garda stations last year.

Burglary featured as the most common category of crime in 30 stations which were all located outside major urban centres

Theft accounted for almost half of all crimes reported in five stations in Dublin during 2021 – Donnybrook, Santry, Rathcoole, Rathmines and Lusk.

Above-average rates of the crime theft were also found in several rural areas including Castlebellingham, Co Louth and Roundwood, Co Wicklow, as well as satellite towns and villages including Dunboyne, Co Meath and Carrignavar, Co Cork. The incidence of fraud, which rose dramatically across the country in 2021, resulted in the offence being the most reported crime in 70 stations including in Ballycotton, Co Cork; Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, and Glenties, Co Donegal.

Fraud accounted for over a third of all crimes reported in five areas in east Galway: Dunmore, Mountbellew, Woodford, Williamstown and Ahascragh.

Burglary – the offence whose incidence is regularly regarded as a reliable barometer of overall crime levels – featured as the most common category of crime in 30 stations which were all located outside major urban centres.

They included a cluster of stations in south Wicklow – Aughrim, Avoca, Shillelagh and Tinahely – as well as four areas in Co Offaly: Cloghan, Kinnitty, Shinrone and Clonbullogue.

Burglaries, which accounted for 5pc of all crimes recorded at station level in 2021, made up a majority of all offences last year in Myshall, Co Carlow, and Drumcollogher, Co Limerick.

Public order offences, the second most common type of offence accounting for 15pc of all crimes nationally, were predominant in some areas last year including Cork city’s main garda station at Anglesea Street and Monaghan town.

While the overall number of drug offences fell by 14pc last year, such crimes were the main offence in 37 stations including the neighbouring towns of Carrigtwohill and Cobh in Co Cork as well as Ronanstown in west Dublin and Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

Assaults and threats reached their second highest levels in 20 years in 2021 with 20,300 incidents recorded accounting for a majority of all crimes in Oylegate, Co Wexford, and Dowra, Co Cavan.

Levels of assaults and threats were over-represented in crime figures in several other areas including Swanlinbar and Mullagh in Co Cavan as well as Ardara, Co Donegal, and Ballyvourney and Glengarriff in Co Cork.

On longer-term patterns, the analysis shows several stations have seen crime levels rise substantially since 2017, running contrary to the overall trend of falling crime rates over the period.

They include Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and the Dublin suburbs of Coolock, Ronanstown and Finglas.

Others are Blackrock, Co Louth; Cloyne and Skibbereen in Co Cork; Dungarvan and Lismore in Co Waterford; and Falcarragh, Co Donegal. Two stations – Ardnacrusha in Co Clare and Kilworth, Co Cork – have recorded annual increases every year over the past five years to see crime rates up 43pc and 150pc respectively.

The 69pc drop in crime in the Co Kerry town was achieved with reduced crime rates for most offences with the exception of fraud and criminal damage.

year.

The 69pc drop in crime in the Co Kerry town was achieved with reduced crime rates for most offences with the exception of fraud and criminal damage.

Other towns that have recorded year-on-year decreases in crime levels since 2017 include Sligo (-18pc); Cahir, Co Tipperary (-26pc); Bantry, Co Cork (-44pc); Celbridge, Co Kildare (-40pc), and Blessington, Co Wicklow (-42pc).

Others are Ballinasloe, Co Galway (-33pc); Shankill, Co Dublin (-30pc), and Blarney, Co Cork (-33pc).

However, the trend is not confined to rural towns and villages as the country’s two busiest garda stations – Pearse Street and Store Street in Dublin city centre – have seen crime levels drop by 40pc and 27pc respectively over the same period.