| 6.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The border town braced for a drug war following murder of suspected drug dealer

Lovell was shot multiple times by a rival faction as he was about to get into his car in the Ardcarn estate on Thursday evening

Police at the scene of the fatal shooting Expand
Murder victim Mark Lovell Expand

Close

Police at the scene of the fatal shooting

Police at the scene of the fatal shooting

Murder victim Mark Lovell

Murder victim Mark Lovell

/

Police at the scene of the fatal shooting

Richard Sullivan

The town of Newry, Co Down is bracing itself for a drug gang turf war.

Tensions in the border city have been on the rise in recent months culminating in the murder this week of suspected drug dealer Mark Lovell.

Most Watched

Privacy