The abduction and murder of Jastine Valdez

This weekend marks the fifth anniversary of the horrific killing of young student Jastine Valdez in the picturesque Wicklow town of Enniskerry.

The abduction and murder of Jastine Valdez

Seoirse Mulgrew

Jastine Valdez (24) was abducted and murdered in Co Wicklow on May 19, 2018.