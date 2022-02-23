Terror at Lisburn shopping centre amid rampage by ‘armed’ man

Staff at a Lisburn shopping centre have spoken of their terror as a man — stripped to the waist and carrying a large knife and what appeared to be a firearm — went on the rampage.

A 50-year-old male was arrested after officers responded to a 999 call from Bow Street Mall on Tuesday afternoon.

The mall was put into lockdown for over an hour while specialist officers with police dogs attended.

Some customers fled in fear of their lives, while others, including a number of mothers with small children, cowered in shops that had been forced to pull down their shutters.

Dramatic footage filmed by staff shows five police in full protective clothing, along with a dog, storming Costa Coffee, where the suspect was threatening security staff.

Other officers formed a ring of steel around the centre, with fears the man could try and escape.

An eyewitness said the man was stripped to his waist and was confronted by a security guard, who asked him to put a top on or leave.

At that point he became agitated and started to threaten staff, before producing a knife and what appeared to be a gun.

“I could see a man with no top, but to be honest, you see all sorts working in retail, and so I didn’t think much of it at first,” said the eyewitness.

“Then I saw him pull a knife out and my friend said: ‘Oh my God, he has a gun’.

“I hadn’t noticed the gun at first, it was down the back of his trousers.”

The man pulled the gun, which was later declared to be a replica, from the waistband of his trousers and threatened a security man who was trying to calm the situation.

Staff in other stores received an emergency alert on the mall’s intercom system and rushed to secure their premises.

“When he pulled the gun out, people started to run in all directions,” said one shop worker.

“We pulled the shutters down as quickly as we could.

“The girl in the shop facing us couldn’t see what was going on, so we were shouting at her to get her shutter down quickly.

“It was chaos until the police arrived. I didn’t see the man being arrested, but we were told at around 4.30pm that it was safe to open again.

“It’s not what you expect when you come to work on a Tuesday.”

Lagan Valley SDLP MLA Pat Catney said the incident was “frightening for shoppers and staff”.

“Nobody should be subjected to this while doing their job or going about their day,” he said.

“This incident at Bow Street Mall was extremely distressing for both shoppers and staff.

“There is absolutely no place for weapons in our community and I’m glad any weapons recovered during this incident will now be removed from our streets.

“I’d like to commend the efforts of police in bringing this incident to a close without any injuries and I’d ask anyone with any relevant information to come forward and help police with their investigation.”

The PSNI said a 50-year-old was arrested after police responded to a report of a man acting suspiciously at Bow Street Mall in Lisburn city centre at about 2.45pm.

It added the suspect was also arrested on suspicion of possession of “a point or blade” in a public place.

He remains in custody.