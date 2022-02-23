| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Terror at Lisburn shopping centre amid rampage by ‘armed’ man

Staff in Lisburn tell of ordeal as police respond to bare-chested suspect wielding knife and ‘gun’

Allison Morris

Staff at a Lisburn shopping centre have spoken of their terror as a man — stripped to the waist and carrying a large knife and what appeared to be a firearm — went on the rampage.

A 50-year-old male was arrested after officers responded to a 999 call from Bow Street Mall on Tuesday afternoon.

Most Watched

Privacy