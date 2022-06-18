A pub in south Dublin was firebombed in an arson attack inside the premises in front of a large group of patrons who were socialising at the venue.

The shocking incident took place in the Lough Inn Pub in Loughlinstown in the early hours of this morning in front of a large group of revellers, including a hen party.

Nobody was injured in the incident but fire damage was done to the public house. A video of the aftermath of the incident is circulating on social media.

It is understood that a man walked into the pub and threw the petrol bomb in the vicinity of the bar before fleeing. Gardaí were called and an investigation is now underway.

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating the incident when contacted.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire at a licenced premises in Loughlinstown, Dublin shortly, after midnight on Saturday June 18th. Damage was done to the property and investigations ongoing."

A DJ playing at the pub posted on social media about the incident, saying: “Gigging away, happy in Loughlinstown, a big hen night on. Some guy runs in and throws a petrol bomb at the bar. Place was in flames, smoke and screams. Barman got it out eventually with a fire extinguisher. Pub was full of people.”

A security source said it was “miraculous” no-one was injured in the "reckless and indiscriminate attack".