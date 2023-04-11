| 3.7°C Dublin

Close

Terrified ex of Irish Olympic boxer forced to go to police as he won’t leave her alone

Convicted sex offender Steven Donnelly pleaded guilty on Thursday to breaching a restraining order taken out by his former fiancée

Steven Donnelly still has pictures of him with Sarah-Louise on his Instagram Expand
Steven Donnelly Expand
Sarah-Louise was often seen in the ring after Steven&rsquo;s fights Expand
Donnelly proposes to Sarah-Louise in Venice Expand
Donnelly is never far from controversy Expand
Winning an Olympic bout in 2016 Expand

Close

Steven Donnelly still has pictures of him with Sarah-Louise on his Instagram

Steven Donnelly still has pictures of him with Sarah-Louise on his Instagram

Steven Donnelly

Steven Donnelly

Sarah-Louise was often seen in the ring after Steven&rsquo;s fights

Sarah-Louise was often seen in the ring after Steven’s fights

Donnelly proposes to Sarah-Louise in Venice

Donnelly proposes to Sarah-Louise in Venice

Donnelly is never far from controversy

Donnelly is never far from controversy

Winning an Olympic bout in 2016

Winning an Olympic bout in 2016

/

Steven Donnelly still has pictures of him with Sarah-Louise on his Instagram

Steven Moore and Paul Higgins

A terrified ex-fiancée of disgraced Irish Olympic boxer Steven Donnelly was forced to go to police because he won’t leave her alone.

Convicted sex offender Donnelly pleaded guilty on Thursday to breaching a restraining order taken out by his former fiancée, Sarah-Louise McClelland.

Most Watched

Privacy