Terrified ex of Irish Olympic boxer forced to go to police as he won’t leave her alone

A terrified ex-fiancée of disgraced Irish Olympic boxer Steven Donnelly was forced to go to police because he won’t leave her alone.

Convicted sex offender Donnelly pleaded guilty on Thursday to breaching a restraining order taken out by his former fiancée, Sarah-Louise McClelland.

Donnelly – who we revealed last December had pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a different woman in a pub – was warned on Thursday he’d be going to jail if he didn’t stop contacting her.

Despite splitting up two years ago, the 34-year-old has continued to plague his ex with messages and phone calls.

In one message, Donnelly asked if he could take her son on holiday despite him not being the boy’s father.

It’s understood the young mum no longer lives in Northern Ireland and left after their relationship ended in acrimony.

However, Donnelly has continued to contact her, in breach of the restraining order.

A legal source said Sarah-Louise was granted a two-year restraining order against the Ballymena fighter, who won two Commonwealth Games bronze medals for Northern Ireland.

It makes clear Donnelly is banned from making contact with Ms McClelland in any way.

These social media posts of the couple together remain on Donnelly’s Instagram platform.

But it’s understood she has made repeated complaints to the police about dozens of breaches of that order and last week after he left a voice message – which he couldn’t deny was him – she made yet another complaint to the PSNI.

In 2018, the then loved-up couple famously got engaged on a gondola in Venice, with Donnelly popping the question under the Rialto Bridge.

At the time, Donnelly, who had a promising career in boxing ahead of him, had just won a big fight on the undercard of an Amir Khan title bout.

Sarah-Louise was a very public supporter of his fight career and was often pictured in the ring celebrating with Donnelly.

But his world has come crashing down in recent years and the shamed boxer has been battling an addiction to booze and drugs.

He recently pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman and when we revealed how other women had described Donnelly as a “sex pest”, he took to social media threatening to sue and denying he was a “monster”.

One of our sources actually said “Donnelly can’t take ‘no’ for an answer” – and now that has landed him in court once again.

Behind his facade, Donnelly has seemingly failed to accept his relationship with Sarah-Louise was over.

On Thursday at Ballymena Magistrates Court, Donnelly had been due to be sentenced for breaching a restraining order, but despite that, the court heard “there was a further breach a few days ago”.

Defence solicitor John McAtamney said that according to Donnelly, the latest breach “was a 15-second phone call but he didn’t speak to her”.

“He left a voice mail asking her to return his Commonwealth medals, boots, shorts and gloves,” said the solicitor, adding that those fresh charges are scheduled for a first appearance on April 27.

Standing in the dock in a red jumper and blue jeans Donnelly, from Dunfane Park in the town, had been due to be sentenced for breaching the restraining order last June.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court how Donnelly had sent text messages to his former girlfriend on June 5, 9, 10 and 19, “conveying that he wasn’t happy and wanted to end his life”.

Despite the suicidal thoughts, Donnelly also asked “if he could take her son on holiday” but the victim said that the messages “made her afraid of what he would do”.

“They have been separated for two years and he was still contacting her,” said the lawyer, revealing that as the two-year restraining order expires this October, the PPS are seeking an 18-month extension.

Donnelly, who represented Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi in 2010 and won bronze medals at both the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014 at welterweight and the Gold Coast in 2018 at middleweight, is as familiar with Ballymena courthouse as he is with a boxing ring.

In addition to previous convictions for breaching non molestation orders, last December the 34-year-old was ordered to complete an 18-month probation order and 100 hours of community service after he admitted sexually assaulting a woman.

In that case the court heard that on October 9, 2021, a drunk Donnelly “thrust his penis” towards a woman as he was being ushered out of a bar, but he came back a few hours later.

This time, Donnelly grabbed the victim’s upper inner thigh, pushing his hand towards her groin as he lifted her off the ground, “shouting and swearing aggressively”.

In addition to the combination order, Donnelly was told he will have to sign the sex offenders register for five years, with District Judge Broderick saying that the sexual assault “belies a certain attitude that you seem to have dealing with females”.

“Clearly this was wholly inappropriate behaviour and you were intoxicated but that doesn’t in anyway excuse what you did,” the judge told Donnelly.

In court on Thursday, Judge Broderick asked Donnelly if he understood that “you have to stop contacting this lady.”

“Yes,” said Donnelly, but then added: “It was just a quick call.”

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s a short or quick call,” said the judge, “if you keep breaching this order you will be remanded into custody.”

Freeing Donnelly on bail, he said he would review both restraining order cases on April 27.

Sources in Ballymena said Donnelly has a “shocking attitude” towards women.

In a video he posted but has since deleted he’s in a Belfast bar with his arm around a woman.

Filming himself and another woman and another man and he says, “Let’s go, (name of man removed) that’s the one you’re bucking later right there, this is mine, my girl.”

He then focuses the camera on the woman’s breasts before she tells him to “F**k off” and he creepily replies, “love ya baby”.

One woman told us: “He messages girls to the point that asking him to stop doesn’t work, they have to block him.

“He used to drive round Ballymena shouting at women. He posts malicious Snapchat stories actually naming girls he’s had a one-night stand with, he has serious problems.

“He’s a complete torture and he’s barred from almost every pub in Ballymena. He’s sent sleazy messages to half the women in the town.”