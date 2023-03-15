Tenth arrest made in DCI John Caldwell attempted murder probe

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh have made a tenth arrest.

DCI Caldwell was shot on February 22 at the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh

The man, aged 45-years-old, was arrested in the Belfast area under the Terrorism Act and is currently being taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite to be questioned by detectives.

Eight men aged 72, 57, 47, 45, 43, 33 & 22 years old were also arrested in connection with the attempted murder. All eight men have been released following questioning.

A 25 year old man who was arrested in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell has been released following questioning.

The investigation continues into the attempted murder of DCI Caldwell, who was shot up to 10 times last month in front of his young son while he loaded footballs into his car in Omagh last month.

A typed message posted on a wall in Derry – purportedly from the New IRA – claimed responsibility for the attempted murder of Mr Caldwell, who remains critically ill in hospital.

Police have said the New IRA is the main line of inquiry in the investigation.

Last week, the PSNI increased the reward for information about the shooting of Mr Caldwell to £150,000, one of the highest rewards ever offered by Crimestoppers.

New CCTV footage showing a second Ford Fiesta vehicle was involved in the attempted murder of the police officer was also released last week.

“The second car had the registration number RLZ 9805 and was bought in the Glengormley area of Belfast towards the end of January,” said Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan.

“It was then driven from Belfast at approximately 1pm on Wednesday 22nd February, the day of the attack on John, and travelled along the M1 in the direction of Coalisland and Omagh.

“It was found burnt out in the Ardboe industrial estate the following day.”

Police previously said they believed the first car had transported the gunmen.

Mr Corrigan said officers are “keeping an open mind” about the nature of the second car but suspect both vehicles were used during the attack.