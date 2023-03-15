| 3.4°C Dublin

Tenth arrest made in DCI John Caldwell attempted murder probe

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in the Belfast area.

John Caldwell Expand

Liam Tunney

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh have made a tenth arrest.

DCI Caldwell was shot on February 22 at the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh

