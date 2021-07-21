Tensions high as gang steals prized French bulldog from rival drug dealer ‘Mr Flashy’

TENSIONS in a north Dublin suburb are at boiling point after a rival criminal gang stole a French bulldog that gangster ‘Mr Flashy’ recently imported from the UK for a five-figure sum.

Drug dealer ‘Mr Flashy’ is involved in a feud with close associates of gangster Eric Fowler who was shot dead in Blanchardstown in December 2018.

“Flashy’s crew have been involved in an escalating dispute with close pals of Fowler that has been ongoing for months,” a source explained.

“But things are likely to get worse after they robbed his top-of-the-range French bulldog which had only been in the country from the UK for a few days and cost thousands and thousands of euro.

“It is suspected that one of Flashy’s own mates was involved in the theft but it has made its way over to the rival faction now who now have the very expensive dog hidden away.

"They have been taunting him over it and he is not very happy at all.

“They are saying things like, ‘we have your dog’ and ‘what can you do about it?’. The dog is being kept at an offside location,” the source said.

The dispute is just one of a number of separate gangland feuds that have broken out in the Finglas area of north Dublin in recent weeks.

Earlier this month Independent.ie revealed that two criminals, who were once close associates of ‘Mr Flashy’ but have now split from him, are being investigated after a handgun was found beside the motorbike that crashed when they were apparently run off the road in the Mellowes Park area of Finglas shortly after 11.20pm on Saturday, July 3.

Two cars believed to be involved in the incident were later found burnt-out nearby.

It is suspected the duo were on their way to shoot up a house when they were intercepted by their own target after he received information they were on their way to shoot him.

One of the injured men was a very close associate of David ‘Fred’ Lynch who was murdered by gangster Robbie Lawlor in 2009.

The young man is suspected of being the would-be gunman on the night and is currently a key member of the ‘Mr Big’ drugs organisation.

Originally from Darndale, he survived an assassination attempt in Finglas in March of last year when he suffered severe injuries, including to his liver, after being shot twice in the abdomen as he sat in a car on Fairlawn Road in Finglas at 10pm on March 14, 2020.

It is understood that in the wake of the incident on July 3, the man, who was treated in hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash, is back at his base in the Kippure Park area of Finglas, where shocked locals have reported juvenile males “hanging around the street corners with guns and bulletproof vests” as the situation threatens to spiral out of control.

The other man, who is aged in his 20s, remains in a serious condition in hospital and there have been no arrests in the case.

Meanwhile sources say that ‘Mr Flashy’ has linked up with a criminal grouping from the Cabra area, and the home of one of his pals from that locality was petrol-bombed on the night of the horrific motorbike incident.

Mr Flashy’s associate was previously the victim of an assault by a Finglas criminal who is also feuding with the drug dealer.

Sources say this incident may be linked to another dispute in the Finglas area which led to a house in the Berryfield Road area being attacked a number of nights after the Cabra arson incident.

This feud has sparked at least half a dozen violent incidents, including a golf-club attack.

“What is making this a real issue is that the crew based around Berryfield have joined forced with the other gang who robbed Flashy’s dog,” the source pointed out.

“Both sides are completely ruthless and have access to firearms,” the source added.



