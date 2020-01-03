Teenager stabbed multiple times in north Dublin

Gardai have appealed for information after a teenager was attacked by a group of up to 20 youths in a north Dublin suburb.

The 18-year-old male victim received a number of stab wounds and gardai described his injuries as “serious and life changing but not life threatening.”

The attack occurred at Thorndale Walk, Artane, at 8.40pm on Thursday.

Gardai believe that the attack may have been filmed and distributed on social media.

The targeted teenager previously attended secondary school in Raheny and is understood to be a fan of Bohemians football club.

Sources said gardai have not established a definite motive for the attack but they believe it was carried out by local youths and was planned.

“This laneway where the altercation occurred runs between Thorndale Estate Artane and St David’s Sports Grounds in the Artane area of Dublin,” a garda spokesman said.

“It is believed that up to 20 youths from the local surrounding area carried out this attack, all of whom fled in the direction of the Rockfield Park area between 8pm and 9pm on Thursday evening,” explained.

“We appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity with any information about this attack, or persons who may have witnessed or heard any disturbances in this area to contact Gardaí.

“We wish to appeal to road-users with camera footage, or anyone who may have video footage of the incident from social media sources to come forward.

“Members of the public are urged to contact Clontarf Garda station on 01-6664800 or the Garda Confidential line on 180066611,” he added.

According to data released by the Central Statistics Office last month, assaults were up nine per cent nationwide to 13,777 while the more serious ‘assaults causing harm’ were up six per cent to 4,759 over the past 12 months

