Teenager presents himself to Cork gardai for questioning in relation to fatal stabbing of Cameron Blair (20)

The teen - who is understood to be 17 years old - arrived at Togher Garda Station this morning and asked to speak with detectives investigating the fatal stabbing on the Bandon Road last Thursday.

His attendance at the garda station was entirely voluntary.

The teen - who is from Cork city - is expected to speak with detectives involved in the investigation for several hours over the course of the day.

The development came as the remains of Mr Blair (20) are set to be released back to his family today, with his funeral to take place on Sunday.

The Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) student died after suffering a stab wound to the neck while he was attending a house party last Thursday (January 16) on the Bandon Road in Cork.

Three young men had attended the social gathering uninvited.

All three were in the process of being asked to leave when one lashed out at Mr Blair and he suffered his fatal injury.

A senior garda source said they have made "significant progress" with their investigation over the past few days.

"The level of support from the general public has been absolutely crucial," he said.

"People, especially young people, were absolutely shocked by this incident and have been giving us the support we need to progress this investigation."

Detectives have spoken to a large number of people who attended the party and received a detailed description of the individual who lashed out at Mr Blair with a knife.

CCTV footage is also expected to place a crucial role in the investigation.

Footage from a number of business premises along the Bandon Road is set to prove critical given how it depicts the movements of various individuals both before and after the fatal attack.

Gardaí have now spoken to three individuals who attended the party and who had interactions with Mr Blair.

One of those individuals is a juvenile.

Mr Blair, who was from Ballinascarthy in west Cork, died from a stab wound to the neck despite desperate efforts by doctors at Cork University Hospital (CUH) to save him.

His body has remained at CUH but will be released back to his family later today.

He is survived by his parents, Noel and Kathy and younger brother, Alan.

The young man will repose at his Ballinascarthy home from 10am on Saturday with his funeral service taking place in St Peter's, Church of Ireland in Bandon at 2pm on Sunday.

Following his funeral service, the young man will be buried at Kilbeg Cemetery.

Mr Blair was an accomplished rugby player and athlete, winning several national honours.

He had attended Bandon Grammar School before studying engineering at CIT where he was a second year student.

CIT president, Dr Barry O’Connor, said the entire college was shocked by the tragedy.

“The entire CIT community is in shock at the untimely death of one of our students, and in such dreadful circumstances,” he said.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for anyone with information about the incident last Thursday (January 16) to contact them.

Anyone who was on the Bandon Road in Cork between 8pm and 10pm on January 16 and who witnessed anything suspicious or anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on (021) 4947120.

