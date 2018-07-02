Teenager in serious condition in hospital after suffering head injuries in early-morning assault

A teenager is in a serious condition in hospital after suffering head injuries following an assault in the early hours of this morning.

The assault happened at Rowlagh Gardens in Dublin 22 at around 1am.

A garda spokesman said it is understood that the young man "sustained head injuries during an altercation involving number of persons on the street outside a house at Rowlagh Gardens."

After the incident the boy went home, where his condition got worse.

He was brought by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital and he remains in a serious condition.

No arrests have yet been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Gardai are urging anyone with information to contact them, particularly anyone who may have witnessed anything at Rowlagh Gardens between 1am and 2am.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room at Lucan Garda Station on (01) 6667300 or the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111.

