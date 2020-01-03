Teenager hospitalised with serious injuries after being beaten by armed robbers at his home

A teenager has been hospitalised with serious injuries after being beaten and slashed during a burglary at his home overnight.

Detectives are investigating the aggravated burglary which happened in the Mayfield area of Cork in the early hours of this morning.

Two men, armed with a hammer and a knife, broke into the house in Ard Bhaile at around 1.45am.

An 18-year-old teenager was in the property at the time and was slashed several times and threatened by the burglars.

He was rushed to Cork University Hospital where he is being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Gardai at the Mayfield are investigating the aggravated burglary but no arrests have yet been made.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021-4558510, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

