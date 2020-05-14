Teenager hospitalised after north Dublin shooting

A teenager has been hospitalised following a gun attack in north Dublin this evening.

The man, aged in his late teens, was injured during the shooting in the Marigold Park area of Darndale at around 9pm.

The victim later made his own way to Beaumont Hospital where he is currently being treated for his injuries.

They have been described as non-life threatening.

Gardai are investigating if a motorbike that was found burnt out close to the scene is linked to the shooting.

It’s believed the victim was in the company of at least one other male at the time of gun attack.

Inquiries are underway to establish a motive in relation to the incident but one line of inquiry is that it may be linked to recent violence in the area.

