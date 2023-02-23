| 5.7°C Dublin

Robin Schiller

A TEENAGER has been left fighting for his life following a stabbing in north Dublin this evening.

The victim, aged in his late teens, was assaulted at Brookdale Avenue in Swords shortly after 7pm.

