Teenager dies and another seriously injured in stabbing in Dublin’s north inner city

A teenager has died and another has been seriously injured following an incident with a delivery driver in Dublin this evening.

Emergency services are currently at the scene on the East Road, East Wall, in the north-inner city after receiving reports of an assault.

Gardai were alerted at around 9.20pm and discovered two males, aged in their teens, with serious injuries.

The two casualties, one of whom is just 16, were transferred to the nearby Mater Hospital, with one of them said to be in a critical condition.

He was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí said a third male has presented to the Mater Hospital to be treated for injuries.

Gardaí said they are investigating all the circumstances of the “fatal assault and associated incidents”.

It is understood that at this stage gardaí are investigating if the youths were involved in a confrontation with a delivery driver prior to the alleged assault.

Garda crime scene investigators are currently at the scene and are carrying out examinations.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident, to contact Store Street Garda Station.

Gardaí appealed for anyone who was in the East Road, East Wall area between 9:00pm and 9:40pm and may have any information or footage (including dash cam), to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Phone Number 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors