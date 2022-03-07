Teenager arrested in connection with 'serious' alleged sexual assaults in Sligo

A teenager has been arrested in relation to a series of alleged sexual assaults on two young girls in Sligo earlier this year.

The assaults both took place on the evening of Saturday, 22nd January near Sligo Town.

The first incident occurred shortly before 9pm at St Mary’s GAA grounds while the second took place sometime after 9pm in the Maugheraboy area.

It is understood the girls who made the complaints to gardai are 15 and 14 years of age.

Investigating gardaí arrested an adult teenager in relation to the attacks this morning, 7th March.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in the Sligo and Leitrim Division.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí investigating a number of alleged assaults near Sligo Town on Saturday, 22nd January 2022 have made an arrest, this morning, 7th March 2022.

“No further information is available at this time. Investigations ongoing.”

Gardaí had previously issued an appeal for witnesses to the alleged assaults and were particularly interested in speaking to anyone who was in the Ballydoogan, Oakfield and Maugheraboy areas of Sligo between 8pm and 10pm on Saturday, 22nd January.

A spokesperson at the time said: “Gardaí in Sligo are appealing for witnesses in relation to a number of alleged assaults that occurred near Sligo Town yesterday evening, Saturday, 22nd, January 2022.

“Gardaí are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Ballydoogan, Oakfield and Maugheraboy areas of Sligo, between 8pm – 10pm and who noticed any activity which caught their attention, whether they think it may be of relevance or not.

“Any road users who may have been travelling through these areas and who may have dash-cam footage is also asked to make this available to Gardaí.

“In addition, Gardaí are making an appeal to taxi drivers who were working at the time and who may have taken a fare from Sligo to Manorhamilton, to come forward.

“Anyone with any information in relation to this matter is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

“Investigations are ongoing.”