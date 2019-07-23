A TEENAGER has been arrested after a young man was found with serious head injuries after an alleged assault.

Teenager arrested as man rushed to hospital with 'serious head injuries' after alleged assault

The male, aged in his late teens, was arrested after Gardaí on patrol on Dublin's South Great Georges Street came to the aid of a man in his 20s at around 2.45am.

The injured man was taken to St James Hospital for treatment. While a Garda spokesperson said that his injuries are serious, they are not thought to be life threatening.

The teenager, arrested in connection with the incident, is currently being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Pearse Street Garda Station.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination and investigations are ongoing.

A Garda spokesman appealed for anyone with any information to report it to the Gardaí.

