Teenager arrested after Dublin shop robbed at knife-point

A teenager has been arrested after a shop was robbed at knife-point in north Dublin yesterday evening.

Gardai say that at around 5:30pm a man armed with a knife entered a convenience store on Jamestown Road and threatened staff members.

The suspect fled the scene on foot having taken a sum of cash from the till.

A 19-year old was arrested a short time later during a follow up operation by local Garda units and a knife was recovered.

He was taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

No one was injured in the incident and inquiries are ongoing.

Online Editors