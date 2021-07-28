Teenager (19) suspected of shooting at gardaí arrested for separate firearms offences

An “out-of-control” 19-year-old man who is the chief suspect for shooting at a garda patrol car last weekend is in custody tonight being questioned about separate firearms offences.

The young criminal from the Rossfield area of Tallaght and a 17-year-old associate of his are being questioned about the seizure of two shotguns which happened around 11 hours before he is suspected of discharging a handgun at a car containing unarmed gardaí.

However it is understood that the suspect is not being questioned yet about the gun attack on gardaí as officers gather more evidence.

Yesterday Independent.ie revealed that he was closely associated with two men killed in a city crash earlier this month.

The teenager has been involved in a local dispute with other criminals in Tallaght which has led to extra garda patrols being deployed to the area.

Sources said the gun suspect was also a close associate of Karl Freeman (26) and Graham Taylor (31), who died after their vehicle smashed into a truck on the N7 earlier this month.

Both men were considered active burglars and were killed along with Dean Maguire (29) when their BMW drove the wrong way down the motorway after coming to the attention of gardaí.

The 29-year-old's funeral made headlines across the globe after offerings praising Maguire's burglary skills - including a screwdriver and a torch - were brought to the altar as gifts.

While not considered a very close friend of Maguire, sources said that the suspected garda car shooter was often seen in the company of Freeman and Taylor.

He was arrested this morning and is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station and being questioned under firearms legislation.

It is understood there had been a manhunt in place for the suspect this week and the 17-year-old male who was arrested with him today is also suspected of being at the scene of last Saturday’s gun attack on gardaí.

“Gardaí have arrested two people and seized two firearms following a search operation at an address in Tallaght on Friday 23rd July 2021,” a garda spokesman said.

“As part of an intelligence led operation, gardaí conducted a search of a property in the Tallaght area on Friday 23rd July 2021, shortly after 4pm.

“Two shotguns were recovered from the property during the search operation. Both firearms have been sent to the Ballistics Unit for analysis.

“Today, 28 July 2021, following further investigations, a 19-year-old male and a 17-year-old male juvenile were arrested in relation to the seizure of the firearms.

“Both males are currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939,” the spokesman added.

It is understood that gardaí were carrying out a protection post in the Rossfield area at around 2.30am last Saturday when they were notified of an armed gang nearby.

At least three men were present, armed with a firearm and a baseball bat.

When the gardaí went to investigate, a number of shots were fired at them with one bullet striking the bonnet of the vehicle.

The three men then fled the scene. While the gardaí were not physically injured, they are understood to be shaken from the incident.

Detectives are continuing to probe the background of the gun attack and have been carrying out extra patrols in the area due to an ongoing feud between a number of crime groups.