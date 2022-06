A teenage girl has been charged and a man has been arrested in relation to drug-related intimidation.

The girl, who is in her late teens, is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice today at 4pm.

The man was arrested this morning during the operation and remains in Garda custody detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Coolock Garda station.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.