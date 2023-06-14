Teenage boy arrested after fatal stabbing of homeless man in Ongar, Dublin
Gardaí in Blanchardstown have arrested a teenage boy on suspicion of murder following a fatal assault in Ongar on Tuesday evening.
Latest Crime
Teenage boy arrested after fatal stabbing of homeless man in Ongar, Dublin
BREAKING | Garda involved in N7 burglary gang crash charged with dangerous driving and endangerment
Man (40s) dies after stabbing following ‘altercation’ in west Dublin
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious assault in Cork as man and woman held
Summons served on garda facing charges over N7 burglary gang pursuit
BREAKING | Drugs worth €1.3milllion seized in Co Kildare as two men held
Irish pub owner threatened to call police on Liam Byrne and friends day before arrest
Five to be sentenced after murdered dad’s body ‘put in wheelie bin and dumped in lake’
Burglars set fire to house ‘to hide DNA’ after lying in wait to watch victims leave for mass
Gangland killer Brian Rattigan ruled out as suspect in Gary Carey hotel car-park murder
Top Stories
Bill Linnane: I’m not the most amazing dad, but I’m competent. That’s what I’ll be celebrating this Father’s Day
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan steps away to recover from an unspecified ‘medical situation’
Belfast hurler invited Kilkenny’s TJ Reid to wedding after stag do pitch invasion
Hooded Men welcome police apology… 52 years after their torture
Latest NewsMore
"We are very disappointed", says Tara Mines workers
ITV paying for Phillip Schofield to receive counselling amid concerns for his welfare after affair that led to ‘This Morning’ exit
Damien English breaks his silence and says he is ‘embarrassed’ over lying on planning application
Corre Energy doubles European storage capability following new Germany agreement
Heineken Champions Cup set for another revamp with four pools of six teams set to be introduced
Irvine Welsh and Bernardine Evaristo on book festival line-up
Housing experts call for national home-building agency
ITV boss says allegations of toxicity at This Morning ‘deeply disappoints me’
Vodafone and Three to merge UK mobile operations
Real Madrid complete signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund on a six-year deal