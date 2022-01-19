Teen to appear in court charged over seven robberies at Dart stations

A male teen will appear in court on Friday charged with seven robberies and one attempted robbery at various Dart stations in Dublin.

The man in his late teens is charged with five robberies on people at Shankill Dart Station on January 15, two robberies on people at Sandycove Dart Station on January 11 and one attempted robbery at Seapoint Dart Station on January 8.

Gardaí arrested the man on Tuesday following an investigation into the various incidents of theft. He was taken to Blackrock Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was later charged in relation to these incidents and appeared before Dún Laoghaire District Court this morning, Wednesday, January 19.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court on January 21 at 10.30am.