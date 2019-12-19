Teen linked to Gilligan arrested after shooting
A teenager who has close links to former crimelord John Gilligan was one of three men arrested hours after the capital's latest gangland shooting.
The 19-year-old from Clondalkin, as well as two other men aged in their 20s, were still being questioned last night about the latest attempted murder of small-time criminal Scott Purdue (21).
Purdue was targeted at Shancastle Park in Clondalkin at 8.45pm on Tuesday. He suffered serious injuries to his leg after he was shot twice with a handgun.
He was still being treated in Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown last night but is expected to recover.
Last night, sources said that a prominent theory in the investigation is that Purdue was targeted in revenge after turning up in court to support a suspected killer.
The gun victim is closely associated with two notorious Clondalkin brothers who are aged in their 20s and 30s and are considered among the most reckless criminals in west Dublin.
