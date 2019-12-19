Teen linked to Gilligan arrested after shooting

A teenager who has close links to former crimelord John Gilligan was one of three men arrested hours after the capital's latest gangland shooting.

The 19-year-old from Clondalkin, as well as two other men aged in their 20s, were still being questioned last night about the latest attempted murder of small-time criminal Scott Purdue (21).

Purdue was targeted at Shancastle Park in Clondalkin at 8.45pm on Tuesday. He suffered serious injuries to his leg after he was shot twice with a handgun.

He was still being treated in Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown last night but is expected to recover.

