A teenager has been taken to hospital after a suspected stabbing in Balbriggan, north county Dublin last night.

The injured male, believed to be 18 or 19 years old, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The incident happened on Hamlet Lane at about 9pm.

His injuries are said to be non life threatening.

No arrests have been made but gardai say investigations are ongoing.

