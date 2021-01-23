Teen due to appear in court over serious assault of woman (48) in Dublin

A teenager is due to appear in court after being charged in connection with a serious assault on a woman (48) in Dublin.

The woman was seriously assaulted on the pedestrian walkway between Georges Dock and Custom House Quay, IFSC at around 9.30pm on Wednesday.

The teenager is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning, Saturday January 23. He was arrested by gardaí yesterday before being detained at Store Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Online Editors