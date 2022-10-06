| 12.9°C Dublin

Teen charged over serious assault at Electric Picnic that left man in hospital

Eoghan Moloney

A male in his late teens has been charged in connection with a serious assault which occurred at Electric Picnic and saw a man hospitalised.

The assault occurred on September 2, Friday night of the festival in Stradbally, Co Laois, and a man in his 30s sustained serious injuries as a result.

He was transferred to St James’ Hospital in Dublin after initially being admitted to Tullamore General Hospital for treatment.

"The assault occurred sometime between 10pm - 12 midnight in the Today FM Sound Garden, during a set by DJ Jamie Maguire. The assault is alleged to have happened during the last song of this set,” a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí arrested a teen on Wednesday, and he was taken to Portlaoise Garda station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was subsequently charged and released on bail to appear before Portlaoise District Court on Thursday, October 27, at 10.30am.

Investigations are ongoing.

