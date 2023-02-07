Teen boys groomed into drug-running by perceived lavish life

Police have warned that teenage boys are being recruited and used as “drug runners” by older criminals, as they displayed a terrifying array of weapons seized during a clampdown on gang violence.

Young men, groomed at an early age and attracted by the lure of a lavish lifestyle, are replacing older gang members as they are arrested.

The Organised Crime Branch of the PSNI seized nine firearms during searches of six houses on the Garvaghy Road in Portadown on Monday.

At least two of the guns are believed to have live bullet capability, while the others will be sent off for testing to see if they have been converted to hold live rounds.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton said that if pointed at a member of the public, it would be impossible to tell whether the gun was real or not.

In relation to the age of some of the gang members, Mr Thornton said “that’s always a concern for us”.

“It might appeal to them, the lifestyles, or potential lifestyles, they might get by running drugs for organised crime groups. I would appeal to them to think otherwise. That is not the case — they are being used,” he said.

“Unfortunately they can get sucked into a trap by the heads of these groups.”

Along with the guns a number of swords and machetes were also seized, including samurai-style weapons and a large sword with a razor-sharp, serrated edge.

There has been a marked increase in criminality in the Co Armagh area.

Last month, Shane Whitla (39) was shot dead in a gang attack in Lurgan.

The gang known as The Firm was said to be responsible for the murder and has been blamed for flooding the Lurgan, Portadown and Craigavon areas with drugs.

Mr Whitla, a father of four, was well known to police.

He was shot a number of times, including once in the back, before making his way to Lord Lurgan Park, where he collapsed and died.

A number of men have been charged in connection with the murder.

While police would not say if the most recent haul was linked to The Firm, they did confirm that the gangs have crossover, with money and drugs moving from across the border and being “franchised” out among smaller criminal enterprises.

Mr Thornton said: “I can’t go into specifics in what is an ongoing and very active operation, [but] what I can say is that the PSNI is fully committed to the pursuit of those involved in organised crime, wherever they may be. [Monday’s] operation is a demonstration of that.”

One man in his 20s was arrested during the most recent searches, while police say, since October last year, they have carried out 27 searches and made eight arrests.

In those searches the PSNI also seized two knuckle-dusters, two machetes, herbal cannabis and more than half a kilogram of Class A drug cocaine.

A vehicle has been confiscated, as well as more than £15,000 of suspected proceeds of crime.

Among the guns boxed up as evidence and placed on display by police were some airsoft or pellet-firing guns that resembled a Glock handgun and a Dan Wesson weapon.

However, police say that some of these weapons are capable of conversion into live-round firing weapons.

Tests are also to be carried out on the two real handguns to check if they have been used in previous attacks.

Mr Thornton added: “This group is responsible for bringing firearms and illicit drugs into the country, particularly the greater Craigavon area, putting local people at risk.

“Illegal guns are smuggled in for one purpose only — and that is to cause injury and death.

“This is a robust investigation into a serious and organised crime group who are involved in the most serious of criminality.

“Drugs are equally dangerous, as they ruin lives and damage our communities.

“These criminals line their own pockets and live lavish lifestyles at the expense of others, leaving families and loved ones to deal with the inevitable devastation.

“This organised crime group’s criminality stretches beyond the borders of Northern Ireland and we will continue to work alongside key law enforcement partners in Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and further afield to carry out operations in order to break the cycle of those who cause harm through the illegal importation and supply of drugs and firearms.”