Gardaí have arrested a teenager in connection with an assault in Cork which left a 29-year-old man with critical injuries.

The 19-year-old was arrested shortly after the victim was discovered in the Glenwood Estate, in Carrigaline, with critical injuries to his head and neck.

It is suspected the man was struck with a bottle in the face or neck.

Gardaí believe the assault occurred at around 5.45p.m on Wednesday by a local property.

The injured man had staggered onto the roadway where he was discovered by Gardaí and paramedics.

It is understood he had suffered a significant blood loss.

He was given emergency medical treatment at the scene before being rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The man underwent emergency surgery last night and remains in a critical but stable condition.

He is understood to be from the Carrigaline area.

A short time later, the 19-year-old man was arrested in the Carrigaline area.

He is currently detained under the Criminal Justice Act at Togher Garda Station.

He can be detained for a period of up to 24 hours.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Detectives believe a number of people may have been present when the assault occurred.

A Garda spokesperson urged people to come forward to assist their investigation into the serious assault.

"Any person who was in the vicinity of Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline, between 5pm and 5.45p.m. on Wednesday (December 28), particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of the incident, is asked to contact investigating Gardaí," a statement said.

"Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."

Gardaí will also be conducting door-to-door inquiries in the Glenwood Estate as well as checking CCTV security camera footage from local business premises to determine the movements of specific individuals both to and from the estate.